Whittier Trust Co. Has $994,000 Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRE. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 119.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sempra in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Sempra Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:SRE opened at $74.84 on Friday. Sempra has a 1 year low of $63.75 and a 1 year high of $81.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.13.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.03%.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

