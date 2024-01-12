Whittier Trust Co. Has $825,000 Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,740 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 29,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 27,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $61.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.37.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

