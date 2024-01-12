Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 137.0% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $69.18 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $61.73 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

