WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WHF. TheStreet raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.44.

WhiteHorse Finance Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WHF opened at $12.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $297.01 million, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.68. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $13.88.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $25.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.37 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 15.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

WhiteHorse Finance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.05%. This is a positive change from WhiteHorse Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 226.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WhiteHorse Finance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 342.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. 12.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

