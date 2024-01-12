Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) PT Lowered to C$13.25 at Stifel Nicolaus

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.75 to C$13.25 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WCP. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.07.

Whitecap Resources Stock Up 0.7 %

WCP stock opened at C$8.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.40, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of C$8.65 and a one year high of C$11.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.24.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter. Whitecap Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 26.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 1.1450382 EPS for the current year.

Whitecap Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.33%.

Insider Activity at Whitecap Resources

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 15,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$160,800.00. In related news, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$106,000.00. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$160,800.00. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 81,400 shares of company stock worth $794,300. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

