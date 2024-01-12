Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) PT Lowered to C$3.00

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Western Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of WRG stock opened at C$2.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. Western Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$2.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.95. The company has a market cap of C$93.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.24.

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Western Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of C$55.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$67.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Western Energy Services will post 0.1499094 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Energy Services Company Profile

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as rental equipment services.

