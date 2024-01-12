West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 110.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,309 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,043 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $5,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 104,865 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,108,000 after buying an additional 59,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total value of $383,620.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,835 shares in the company, valued at $591,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $354.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.05. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $241.99 and a 12-month high of $415.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.07.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $747.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.31 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.80%.

A number of research firms have commented on WST. StockNews.com raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens reduced their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

