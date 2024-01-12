WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Sets New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $277.95 and last traded at $274.98, with a volume of 117084 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $236.61.

The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $140.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.40 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS.

WD-40 Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. WD-40’s payout ratio is 69.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WDFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on WD-40 from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WD-40

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in WD-40 by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $389,520,000 after purchasing an additional 25,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in WD-40 by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,623,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $285,283,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in WD-40 by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 671,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $119,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $92,996,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 27.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,120,000 after purchasing an additional 70,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.91 and a beta of -0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $235.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

