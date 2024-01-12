Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WD. StockNews.com upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

WD stock opened at $97.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.46. Walker & Dunlop has a 1-year low of $61.06 and a 1-year high of $113.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.56.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.11). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $268.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 72.21%.

In related news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $1,408,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 197,000 shares in the company, valued at $13,870,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walker & Dunlop news, EVP Richard M. Lucas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $919,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,535,954.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $1,408,200.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 197,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,870,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $12,477,700. Insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 5.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 7.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 6.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

