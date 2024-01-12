VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) PT Raised to $86.00 at Truist Financial

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VSEC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of VSE in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on VSE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

Get VSE alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on VSEC

VSE Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VSEC stock opened at $58.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.40 and its 200-day moving average is $56.78. VSE has a 1 year low of $39.88 and a 1 year high of $66.44. The stock has a market cap of $927.18 million, a PE ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.06.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. VSE had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $231.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.97 million. Equities analysts expect that VSE will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of VSE

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in VSE by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,497,000 after purchasing an additional 16,003 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VSE by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VSE during the 1st quarter valued at about $516,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VSE by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after buying an additional 27,146 shares in the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.