Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,803 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.18% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $7,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $376,294,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 30.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,448,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723,170 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $26,852,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,527,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,554,000. 75.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vornado Realty Trust

In other news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 262,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $7,767,395.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,306,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,595,368.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $560,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,380,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,740,078.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 262,945 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $7,767,395.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,306,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,595,368.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

Vornado Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $27.28 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $32.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -59.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on VNO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $23.78.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

