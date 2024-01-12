Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VC. Citigroup raised Visteon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Visteon from $138.00 to $123.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating on shares of Visteon in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Visteon from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $162.87.

Shares of VC opened at $116.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.74. Visteon has a 52-week low of $108.65 and a 52-week high of $171.66.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.49. Visteon had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Visteon will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 27.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Visteon by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,222,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 359,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,629,000 after purchasing an additional 98,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the third quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

