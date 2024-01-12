Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 713.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 99,752.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 171,204,312 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,248,509,000 after buying an additional 171,032,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $707,950,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 278.0% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,061,676 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,077,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251,781 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,340,634 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,102,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,211 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 232.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,961,000 after purchasing an additional 652,321 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $4,847,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,386,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $4,847,788.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,405 shares of company stock valued at $16,176,680 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRTX. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $456.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.86.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $430.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $381.63 and a 200-day moving average of $362.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.41. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $283.60 and a 52 week high of $431.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

