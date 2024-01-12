Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MDRX. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Veradigm in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Veradigm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Veradigm stock opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. Veradigm has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $19.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Veradigm by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,665,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,319 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veradigm by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,349 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 17,680 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Veradigm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $911,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Veradigm by 2,848.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 474,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 458,287 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Veradigm by 25.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 54,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 10,973 shares during the period.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

