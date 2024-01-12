Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) PT Raised to $45.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Citigroup from $35.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VRNS. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet raised Varonis Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.27.

VRNS stock opened at $46.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -46.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.04. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $22.34 and a 1-year high of $46.73.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $122.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.75 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.29% and a negative net margin of 22.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, SVP James O’boyle sold 4,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $186,459.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 460,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,932,775.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Bass sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $4,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,524,948. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James O’boyle sold 4,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $186,459.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 460,061 shares in the company, valued at $20,932,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,458 shares of company stock valued at $6,245,413. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 21.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

