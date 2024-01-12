Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Reduced by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $149.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.48. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $130.89 and a 52 week high of $150.72. The firm has a market cap of $104.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

