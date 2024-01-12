Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $209,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 42,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $261.10 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $177.36 and a fifty-two week high of $262.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $252.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.25. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

