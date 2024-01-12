Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) PT Raised to $44.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.26% from the company’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ FY2024 earnings at $3.31 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

URBN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.58.

URBN stock opened at $38.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.53. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $39.71.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 148.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 561.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 999 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

