Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $36.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $35.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.27% from the company’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.
Universal Logistics Price Performance
Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $421.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.60 million. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 21.92%. Research analysts predict that Universal Logistics will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Universal Logistics
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 21.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 18,310 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 49.7% in the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 135,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Universal Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 117.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.
About Universal Logistics
Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.
