Unity Software (NYSE:U) Trading Up 4.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $32.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Unity Software traded as high as $37.48 and last traded at $37.46. Approximately 6,056,240 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 13,305,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.87.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on U. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Unity Software

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Unity Software

In related news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 38,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $1,073,855.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 403,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,373,053.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Unity Software news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $6,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,200,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,117,585.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 38,107 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $1,073,855.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 403,586 shares in the company, valued at $11,373,053.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,033,254 shares of company stock valued at $30,043,404 over the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Unity Software by 15,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Unity Software by 665.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 1,151.0% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 2.53.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $544.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.48 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 42.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.