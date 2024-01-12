UBS Group Increases T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target to $102.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the asset manager’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.64% from the stock’s current price.

TROW has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $93.42.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TROW

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $109.26 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52-week low of $87.43 and a 52-week high of $132.76. The stock has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.37.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $984,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,825,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $530,467.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,971.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $984,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,825,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,320 shares of company stock valued at $7,237,878 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.