Tristel plc (LON:TSTL) Insider Sells £168,800 in Stock

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL – Get Free Report) insider Elizabeth Dixon sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 422 ($5.38), for a total value of £168,800 ($215,168.90).

Tristel Price Performance

Shares of LON TSTL opened at GBX 425 ($5.42) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 436.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 394.34. The firm has a market cap of £201.54 million, a P/E ratio of 4,722.22 and a beta of 0.35. Tristel plc has a 52 week low of GBX 290 ($3.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 475 ($6.05). The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88.

Get Tristel alerts:

Tristel Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd were given a GBX 7.88 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Tristel’s previous dividend of $2.62. Tristel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12,222.22%.

Tristel Company Profile

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and sells infection prevention products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products, including airway management, cardiology, ear, nose and throat, endoscopy, gastrointestinal physiology, laboratory, ophthalmology, phlebotomy, reproductive health/IVF, surface, ultrasound, urology, women's health, and other products under the Tristel brand.

Featured Stories

