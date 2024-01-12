Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $20.00 price target on the travel company’s stock.

TRIP has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tripadvisor in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of TRIP opened at $19.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.22 and a beta of 1.49. Tripadvisor has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $27.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average of $17.18.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.01 million. Tripadvisor had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Tripadvisor by 954.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,761 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $35,227,000 after buying an additional 1,605,583 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,323,501 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $113,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,851 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,115,807 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $84,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,932 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,057,000. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,337,000. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

