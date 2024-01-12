Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,814 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,437% compared to the average daily volume of 118 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YNDX. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Yandex by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,827,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $129,308,000 after acquiring an additional 235,216 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,862,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Yandex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,141,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,013,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Yandex by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 946,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,110,000 after purchasing an additional 45,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Yandex by 4.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 574,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 24,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

YNDX stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.98. Yandex has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $87.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day moving average of $18.94.

Yandex ( NASDAQ:YNDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter. Yandex had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 4.25%.

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Ride-Hailing, Yandex Drive, FoodTech, Yandex Delivery, Yandex Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments.

