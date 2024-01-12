Traders Buy High Volume of Amarin Call Options (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 3,273 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 515% compared to the average daily volume of 532 call options.

Insider Activity at Amarin

In related news, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 34,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total value of $26,963.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 566,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,219. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Amarin alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 289.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,027,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,654,000 after acquiring an additional 16,373,362 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 292.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,923,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,279 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Amarin in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,633,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,165,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 438.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,913,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Trading Down 9.3 %

Shares of AMRN opened at $1.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $472.48 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.95. Amarin has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $2.23.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $66.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.56 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amarin will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMRN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amarin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amarin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.08.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

