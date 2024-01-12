TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in TotalEnergies by 7.6% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 10.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.40.
TotalEnergies Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of TTE stock opened at $65.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.18. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $54.94 and a 1-year high of $69.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $59.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.597 per share. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.48%.
About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.
