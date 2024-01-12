TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Receives C$92.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$77.13.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on X. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group to C$34.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of TMX Group to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of TMX Group to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group to C$35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

X opened at C$31.81 on Tuesday. TMX Group has a 52-week low of C$25.87 and a 52-week high of C$32.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21. The company has a market cap of C$8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.81.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35. TMX Group had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of C$287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$294.27 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TMX Group will post 1.6199586 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.73%.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

