TIAA Trust National Association Takes $2.49 Million Position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BG. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 533.3% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 45.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BG. HSBC began coverage on Bunge Global in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Bunge Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.14.

Bunge Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $95.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.12. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Bunge Global SA has a twelve month low of $87.86 and a twelve month high of $116.59.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.33 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

