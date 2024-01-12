THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 62.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,685 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,052 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,312,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,105,000 after purchasing an additional 53,286 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,165,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,392,000 after purchasing an additional 44,225 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,534,000 after purchasing an additional 160,806 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,600,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,446,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,701,000 after purchasing an additional 26,271 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THO has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

THOR Industries Price Performance

Shares of THO opened at $114.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.64. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.50 and a 12 month high of $122.00.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

THOR Industries Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Articles

