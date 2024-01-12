The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,853,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,474 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 2.7% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Procter & Gamble worth $416,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 99,734.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 253,081,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,402,583,000 after buying an additional 252,827,976 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,104,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,645,072,000 after acquiring an additional 817,674 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,754,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,343,000 after buying an additional 510,559 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,527 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,495,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $150.50 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $135.83 and a 1 year high of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.31. The company has a market cap of $354.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.04%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $103,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,742 shares in the company, valued at $1,761,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $103,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,742 shares in the company, valued at $1,761,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,229 shares of company stock worth $11,676,570. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

