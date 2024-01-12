The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) to “Buy”

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $153.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $105.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.90% from the stock’s previous close.

WWD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Woodward in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Woodward in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Woodward has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

Shares of WWD stock opened at $137.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Woodward has a 52 week low of $88.30 and a 52 week high of $140.73. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Woodward had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $777.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $53,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $53,974.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $341,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,802,276.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WWD. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

