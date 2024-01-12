The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Stock Holdings Increased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,869 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CG opened at $39.27 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 67.71 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.02.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $776.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 241.38%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Stories

