The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 256,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 5,769 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $49,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,819,108 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,774,723,000 after buying an additional 868,582 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Boeing by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,416,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,578,184,000 after purchasing an additional 392,811 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Boeing by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,306,455 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,865,614,000 after purchasing an additional 863,026 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,115,353 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,347,119,000 after buying an additional 185,383 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.63.

Boeing Stock Down 2.3 %

Boeing stock opened at $222.66 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.89. The stock has a market cap of $134.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.37, a P/E/G ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.60.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($6.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

