Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

Analysts at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.75.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech Price Performance

Shares of TTEK opened at $165.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Tetra Tech has a fifty-two week low of $131.19 and a fifty-two week high of $173.27.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.34. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tetra Tech

In related news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $3,553,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,843,894.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tetra Tech news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $3,553,220.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,843,894.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total value of $92,514.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,232 shares of company stock worth $5,231,987. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tetra Tech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 30.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 40.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.0% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.