Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Territorial Bancorp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Territorial Bancorp from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Territorial Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TBNK opened at $10.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $96.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average of $9.97. Territorial Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $25.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 million. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 11.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Territorial Bancorp will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Territorial Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Territorial Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 9.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 439,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after buying an additional 37,302 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 333,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 29.6% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 161,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 36,970 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 25.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 102,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 20,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 86,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. It offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

