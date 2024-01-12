Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Tenax Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ TENX opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.13. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.08 and a 1-year high of $344.00.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($6.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.20) by $0.80. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenax Therapeutics will post -28 EPS for the current year.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

