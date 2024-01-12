TD Securities Raises Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$320.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$300.00 to C$320.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$260.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$295.00 target price on shares of Boyd Group Services and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$284.00 to C$290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$275.00 to C$315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$286.92.

Shares of TSE:BYD opened at C$278.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.54. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of C$197.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$281.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$263.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$249.73. The company has a market cap of C$5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 54.87, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.06.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.52 by C($0.18). Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of C$989.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$987.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services will post 8.488189 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

