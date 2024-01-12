TD Cowen Initiates Coverage on Allstate (NYSE:ALL)

Equities researchers at TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.25.

ALL stock opened at $150.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.23. Allstate has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $152.00. The company has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.52.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.56) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allstate will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 19.2% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Trust CO boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 3.5% during the third quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 2,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

