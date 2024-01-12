TD Asset Management Inc Sells 1,791 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,577 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.15% of United Rentals worth $44,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in United Rentals by 257.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 100.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $479.92.

United Rentals Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE URI opened at $551.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $511.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $469.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $325.15 and a 12 month high of $585.50.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.89 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.16%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

