TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 108,904 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 678,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 108,904 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.11% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $47,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EW. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 839 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.3 %

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $75.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.61. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $94.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an "outperform" rating to an "in-line" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a "peer perform" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $81.67.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $454,598.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,206,079.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,633 shares of company stock worth $10,816,224. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

