TD Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 588,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.30% of TransUnion worth $42,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,101,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,311,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,868 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,806,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,736,824,000 after purchasing an additional 116,546 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,668,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,564 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 6,018,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $471,463,000 after purchasing an additional 124,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,051,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,735,000 after buying an additional 108,183 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Thomas L. Monahan bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.46 per share, for a total transaction of $103,428.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,819.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TransUnion news, Director Thomas L. Monahan bought 1,800 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.46 per share, with a total value of $103,428.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,819.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Zukauckas purchased 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.62 per share, with a total value of $102,507.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,781 shares in the company, valued at $339,407.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TRU opened at $67.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.73. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $42.09 and a 52-week high of $82.75.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $968.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.81%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TransUnion from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TransUnion from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on TransUnion from $97.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.47.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

