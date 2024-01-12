T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $168.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $182.35.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $162.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.52. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $164.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $73,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 772,402 shares of company stock worth $123,009,941. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

