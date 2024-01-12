Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 689,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,665 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.12% of Symbotic worth $23,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Symbotic by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Symbotic by 1,412.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Symbotic by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Symbotic by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SYM opened at $42.74 on Friday. Symbotic Inc. has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $64.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.77.

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 105.30%. The firm had revenue of $391.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

SYM has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.92.

In other Symbotic news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $100,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $1,169,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 402,553 shares of company stock valued at $20,167,990 over the last 90 days. 41.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

