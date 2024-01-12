Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 9.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 4.8% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 36.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $234,118.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,319.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 16,072 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.60, for a total transaction of $4,011,571.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,614.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 961 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $234,118.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,319.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,880 shares of company stock worth $23,217,307. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMCI. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, October 30th. Nomura Instinet began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and cut their target price for the company from $240.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.38.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $343.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $286.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.36. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.02 and a 1-year high of $357.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Stories

