Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Susquehanna

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Susquehanna in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $17.00. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.84% from the company’s previous close.

SNCY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

SNCY stock opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $753.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.61. Sun Country Airlines has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $23.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $248.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sun Country Airlines

In other Sun Country Airlines news, VP William Trousdale sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $35,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,457.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Sun Country Airlines news, VP William Trousdale sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $35,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,457.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,621 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $38,685.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,613. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,010,369 shares of company stock worth $64,157,201 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Sun Country Airlines by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

