Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
SMMF stock opened at $28.24 on Wednesday. Summit Financial Group has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $31.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $69.96 million for the quarter. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 14.39%. Analysts anticipate that Summit Financial Group will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.
