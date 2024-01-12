Strs Ohio Sells 6,900 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.06% of Repligen worth $5,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Repligen by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,315,000 after purchasing an additional 65,550 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,651,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,594,000 after acquiring an additional 14,647 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,399,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,912,000 after acquiring an additional 177,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,195,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,117,000 after acquiring an additional 137,220 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Benchmark cut shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christine Gebski sold 3,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.13, for a total transaction of $557,328.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,431.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Repligen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $178.61 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $110.45 and a 1 year high of $200.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.82 and its 200 day moving average is $160.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Repligen had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Repligen Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Stories

