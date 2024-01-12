Strs Ohio Sells 17,930 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,930 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth $68,927,000. Cowa LLC increased its position in Old Republic International by 10,030.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,825,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,064 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the second quarter worth $48,063,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Old Republic International by 6.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,907,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Old Republic International by 124.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,974,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Old Republic International Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ORI opened at $29.63 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $29.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average of $27.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Old Republic International had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.21%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

