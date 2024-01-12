Strs Ohio Makes New Investment in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 64,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,942,000. Strs Ohio owned 0.06% of Western Alliance Bancorporation at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WAL. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 400.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $63.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $81.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.06. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $716.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 18.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on WAL shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WAL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 5,370 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $301,095.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,996 shares in the company, valued at $167,985.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

(Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.