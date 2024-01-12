StockNews.com Upgrades Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) to “Hold”

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, BWS Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $375.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Shares of NYSE UI opened at $130.85 on Wednesday. Ubiquiti has a 52-week low of $103.00 and a 52-week high of $303.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.25.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($1.12). The business had revenue of $463.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.89 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 21.11% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ubiquiti will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Ubiquiti by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 11.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 70.1% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 15.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 3.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

